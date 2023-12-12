Man and woman arrested on suspicion of murdering eight-week-old baby
The child died in hospital after police were called to an address in Bourne, Lincolnshire, in October
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering an eight-week-old baby.
The child died in hospital after police were called to an address in Bourne, Lincolnshire, on 31 October.
Lincolnshire Police said on Tuesday that two people, a 23-year-old woman and 24-year-old man, had been arrested on suspicion of murder. They have since been released on bail while inquiries continue.
A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “A 23-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a child.
“We were called to an address in Bourne on Tuesday, October 31 and an eight-week-old baby was subsequently taken to hospital and died.
“Officers launched an investigation and can now confirm two people have been arrested and our enquiries are ongoing.
“They have since been released on bail while investigations are underway.”