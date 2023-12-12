Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man and woman arrested on suspicion of murdering eight-week-old baby

The child died in hospital after police were called to an address in Bourne, Lincolnshire, in October

Callum Parke
Tuesday 12 December 2023 10:23
<p>Police are investigating the circumstances of the deaths (stock image) </p>

Police are investigating the circumstances of the deaths (stock image)

(PA Archive)

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering an eight-week-old baby.

The child died in hospital after police were called to an address in Bourne, Lincolnshire, on 31 October.

Lincolnshire Police said on Tuesday that two people, a 23-year-old woman and 24-year-old man, had been arrested on suspicion of murder. They have since been released on bail while inquiries continue.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “A 23-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a child.

“We were called to an address in Bourne on Tuesday, October 31 and an eight-week-old baby was subsequently taken to hospital and died.

“Officers launched an investigation and can now confirm two people have been arrested and our enquiries are ongoing.

“They have since been released on bail while investigations are underway.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in