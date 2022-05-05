The mother of Baby P, who died after months of abuse, is set to be freed from prison after the Parole Board rejected a government challenge against its ruling to release her.

Tracey Connelly could be out of jail within weeks after board judges refused the bid by Justice secretary Dominic Raab to keep her behind bars for longer.

But Mr Raab condemned the decision and said it was proof the Parole Board needed a “fundamental overhaul”.

Now 40, she was jailed at the Old Bailey in 2009 for causing or allowing the death of her 17-month-old son Peter at their home in Tottenham, north London, on August 3 2007.

He tweeted: “Tracey Connelly’s cruelty towards her son, baby Peter, was pure evil.

“The decision to release her demonstrates why the parole board needs a fundamental overhaul – including a ministerial check for the most serious offenders – so that it serves and protects the public.”

Connelly was released on licence in 2013 but recalled to prison in 2015 for breaching her parole conditions.

In March the Parole Board decided she was suitable for release, having rejected three previous bids.

But last month Mr Raab asked the board, which is independent of government, to re-examine the decision under the so-called reconsideration mechanism.

On Thursday the Parole Board announced that application had been rejected and the original decision upheld.

A spokesman said in a statement: “Following the reconsideration application from the secretary of state, a judge has ruled that the decision made by independent Parole Board members to release was not irrational, as stated in the reconsideration application, and the original decision is upheld.”

Known publicly as Baby P, Connelly’s child suffered more than 50 injuries – despite being on the at-risk register and receiving 60 visits from social workers, police officers and health professionals over eight months.

Connelly, now 40, admitted the offence and was handed a sentence of imprisonment for public protection with a minimum term of five years.

Her boyfriend Steven Barker and his brother Jason Owen were convicted of the same offence.

A series of reviews identified missed opportunities for officials to save the toddler’s life had they reacted properly to warning signs.

At the time of her crimes Connelly, then 25, got into relationships quickly and used sex to “help her feel better about herself”, according to the parole report. It also described her as having an “inability to control extreme emotions”, as well as being “manipulative” and lacking in empathy.

She was let out on licence in 2013 but recalled to prison in 2015 for breaching her parole conditions by “developing intimate personal relationships” online and inciting another resident at her accommodation to engage in “inappropriate sexualised behaviour”.

