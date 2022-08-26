Baby left at roadside ‘after being driven off in car stolen from outside family home’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A baby was dumped at the side of a road in central Dublin after being driven off in a car allegedly stolen from a family.

Police are investigating the incident, which took place on St Attracta Road, Cabra at around 7pm on Sunday.

The infant's mother and her partner had reportedly stepped inside their home briefly, while leaving the car engine running.

Gardai said the child was inside the vehicle at the time, but was found shortly after on a nearby pavement unharmed by a group of passers by.

The alarm was raised after a second child, a 9 year-old who was also in the car at the time, managed to get out before the vehicle was driven away, the Irish Times reports.

The boy’s grandfather told the newspaper he was “screaming in shock” and ran into the house.

A man in his 40s has now been arrested in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson for the force said: "A male in his 40s has been arrested for an alleged offence contrary to Section 10 of the Criminal Law (Jurisdiction) Act, 1976, and he is currently being detained at Mountjoy Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984."