Baby and two adults rushed to hospital after dog attack in Manchester

Dog has been captured and is being held by the police

Holly Evans
Friday 30 May 2025 09:06 BST
Dog seized by police after baby and two adults injured in Manchester attack

A baby and two adults have been rushed to hospital after a dog attack on a residential street in Manchester.

Emergency services were called to Baslow Road in Denton shortly before 6pm on Thursday after receiving reports of an out-of-control dog.

Footage has emerged of the dog being captured and taken into a police van, with its breed currently unknown.

The one-year-old child and the two other victims were airlifted to Manchester Royal Infirmary and are currently being treated for their injuries.

One person told MailOnline: “There's people covered in blood and a baby's been taken to hospital.

“There were others who looked injured. A dog section and armed police went in with guns.”

The street remains cordoned off with an investigation underway.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: “We were called to Baslow Road, Denton, at around 5.50pm today (29/5/25) to reports several people had been attacked by a dog.

“Three people, a one-year-old child and two adults, are in hospital being treated for their injuries.”

