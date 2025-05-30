Baby and two adults rushed to hospital after dog attack in Manchester

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A baby and two adults have been rushed to hospital after a dog attack on a residential street in Manchester.

Emergency services were called to Baslow Road in Denton shortly before 6pm on Thursday after receiving reports of an out-of-control dog.

Footage has emerged of the dog being captured and taken into a police van, with its breed currently unknown.

The one-year-old child and the two other victims were airlifted to Manchester Royal Infirmary and are currently being treated for their injuries.

One person told MailOnline: “There's people covered in blood and a baby's been taken to hospital.

“There were others who looked injured. A dog section and armed police went in with guns.”

The street remains cordoned off with an investigation underway.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: “We were called to Baslow Road, Denton, at around 5.50pm today (29/5/25) to reports several people had been attacked by a dog.

“Three people, a one-year-old child and two adults, are in hospital being treated for their injuries.”