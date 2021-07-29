Eight-week-old baby stabbed to death in Belfast

An eight-week-old baby boy who was stabbed to death in north Belfast has been named by police as Liam O'Keefe.

The boy’s sister, who was injured in the same stabbing incident at Brompton Park in the Ardoyne area on Tuesday evening, remains in hospital.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Millar, from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), said a 29-year-old woman had been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and had been released from hospital and transferred to police custody for questioning.

”The other young child injured during this incident remains in hospital where her condition is described as stable,” he said.

“I would like to thank the local community for their unwavering support and patience while we continue our investigation into the tragic events of Tuesday evening and I continue to ask that anyone who has any information to contact us.”

It is understood the children's father was in England when the attack happened and he has travelled back to Northern Ireland.

Relatives described the baby as their “beautiful angel” and said the family was “heartbroken”.

A post-mortem examination on the boy was set to take place on Thursday.

The arrested woman was taken to hospital by police after the incident for treatment to non-life-threatening injuries.