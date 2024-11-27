For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man and woman have been charged with assaulting a baby boy who is in critical condition.

Officers were called to a home on Percy Road in Seacombe, Wirral, at about midday on Sunday in response to reported concern for the child, Merseyside Police said.

The baby was found unresponsive and taken to hospital, where injuries were found on his body. His condition has been described as critical.

Klevi Pirjani, 36, and Nivalda Santos Pirjani, 33, both of Percy Road, have been charged with causing grievous bodily harm and Section 18 wounding with intent.

A force spokesman said they appeared at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday where they were remanded in custody to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on 23 December.

