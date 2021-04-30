A wildlife lover was viciously attacked and left for dead when he confronted a gang of badger baiters digging out a sett.

The hunt saboteur’s head was split open, causing a huge gash and leaving him unconscious, and his ear was badly torn up.

Photographs show a deep wound on top of his head and his face streaming with blood.

The man, from Manchester Hunt Saboteurs, was checking on badgers in the Little Lever area of Bolton, Greater Manchester, when he came across five men with two dogs digging out a known badger sett.

The gang nearly killed him as they beat him with tools, according to the nationwide Hunt Saboteurs group.

“It is believed that spades and other digging implements were used in the attack.

The volunteer’s head streaked with blood (eyJpdiI6Ik9WeDViMGlxNmt5K2VFYzRvR2pKWGc9PSIsInZhbHVlIjoidjFaNWpPYlJadmdEdnRMN1J5UGc1XC9BOWlLK05MTGc5MEVSVzNXS01BbTc1c3k3bnRqUXgwc0RTVDdQcjA5cEEiLCJtYWMiOiJkYzgyNDU0MTEwNjlmZGI0ZTY5YTFhNTA1NjdhMjNhZTY2YmI5NmFhMTFjN2U1NTM2M2Y1MzQxYzJiNWY5M2NlIn0=)

“When he came to, he was thankfully able to make his way back to the road and call friendly locals, who rushed to his aid,” the organisation said.

The volunteer needed 42 stitches to his head and will require plastic surgery.

Badger baiting, which was outlawed in 1835, involves setting vicious dogs onto trapped badgers. Typically, terriers are sent into a sett to attack the badger underground, while baiters use spades and crowbars to dig down to the fighting animals.

The badger is then pulled out and set upon by larger dogs, suffering a painful fight to the death. The dogs, too, are often injured.

Manchester Hunt Sabs praised the courage of the volunteer, saying: “To say we are angry would be an understatement, but we are incredibly proud of the bravery shown by our sab. Thanks to him the baiters abandoned their plans and fled. This sett will be watched closely from now on.”

One nearby resident said local people were horrified by the attack.

Commenters on social media described the attackers as “psychopaths” and called for them to face harsh punishments.

Three years ago a man suffered a broken cheekbone and fractured eye socket after confronting badger baiters in the same place.

Lee Moon, of the Hunt Saboteurs organisation, said: “We get used to violence from animal abusers but the savagery of this attack has shocked us.

“These baiters clearly intended to kill this brave man and he’s extremely lucky to survive.

“He has our admiration for his bravery, and we’re frankly in awe that he was willing to put himself in such a dangerous position to protect these badgers.

“Fox hunters, hare coursers and badger baiters are all cut from the same cloth. They’re people who daily commit acts of violence against wildlife and are equally happy to use violence against those who try to stop them.

“Badger baiters are notoriously violent - they really are the lowest of the low.”

Greater Manchester Police said in a statement: “Officers were called at 9pm on 28 April 2021 to Croft Side, Bolton, to a report of an assault.

“Enquiries have since established a 41-year-old man had been assaulted by a group of people.

“The man was left with head injuries that required medical treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening. No arrests have been made.”

Police asked anyone with information to ring 0161 856 5757 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.