A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead at a luxury hotel in Surrey.

Surrey Police said a man was arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman aged in her 50s at a five-star hotel in Bagshot over the weekend.

Officers were called by South East Coast Ambulance Service to the Pennyhill Park Hotel at 8.43am on Sunday after her body was found.

A 60-year-old man, from Devon, was subsequently arrested and remains in police custody.

It is believed that the victim and the suspect were known to each other.

The woman’s family have been informed of her death.

An investigation into the incident, led by Surrey Police and Sussex Police’s Major Crime Team, is ongoing.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Debbie Birch said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this difficult time.

“The investigation is in the early stages and a specialist team of officers are working around the clock to follow up enquiries.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police on 101, quoting PR/45240041581. Alternatively, to remain anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.