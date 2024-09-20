‘Friendly’ pensioner, 94, dies after ‘hugger mugger’ strikes in busy town centre

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

A 94-year-old man died after he was hugged by a mugger who snatched his bank cards in a bustling London town centre.

Alexandru Muresan, 22, has been jailed for manslaughter after the victim of a distraction robbery died in hospital days after the theft.

The “warm and friendly” nonagenarian was accosted by a group in a busy shopping area in Barking town centre, east London.

The Metropolitan Police said the suspects distracted him by hugging him so they could steal his wallet, before using his bank cards to pay for items in nearby shops.

The “elderly, vulnerable” man collapsed during the robbery and was taken to hospital, where he died 36 hours later on 10 November 2022.

Detectives said they spent hours “meticulously scouring CCTV” to find evidence which eventually led to Muresan being identified.

He was arrested in North Yorkshire on 18 November 2022 and was charged with robbery and fraud.

Presented with more evidence, Muresan was charged and pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Detective sergeant Sarah Osborne of the Met’s East Area Command said: “Muresan targeted the victim because he was elderly and vulnerable – a decision that ended his life and placed Muresan behind bars.

“The victim had lived in Barking for more than 30 years. His family is understandably devastated by the loss of a man they describe as warm and friendly to everyone.”

Muresan, of Stevens Road in Dagenham, appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court on 10 September where he was sentenced to seven years and four months in prison.

Enquiries continue to identify Muresan’s associates. Anyone with information should call police on 101 or post on X @MetCC quoting 5954/8Nov22.