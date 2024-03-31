Elderly couple named as victims of horror crash in Barnsley
A 65-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released on police bail
An elderly couple who died in a horror crash as they went on an afternoon outing in Barnsley have been named by police.
Peter, 75, and Margaret Deeley, 85, were killed after their car was involved in the multi-vehicle crash.
Seven other people received hospital treatment after the crash. Their injuries are thought to be serious but not life-threatening.
Paramedics rushed to the Barugh Green crossroad junction following reports of a road traffic collision Saturday 23 March, at 2pm.
Detectives believed that a white Suzuki and grey Range Rover collided, alongside other vehicles.
Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the couple were pronounced dead at the scene.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said the couple’s family have asked that their privacy be respected while they grieve the loss of their loved ones.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage of the vehicles involved.
If you can help, please contact South Yorkshire Police online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 490 of 23 March 2024.