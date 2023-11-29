Jump to content

Barrister fined for doing Nazi salute in court and saying ‘Jawohl’ at bench

Thomas David Davidson looked at the bench and raised his hand in a Sieg Heil salute

Barney Davis
Wednesday 29 November 2023 10:53
<p>Thomas David Davidson was being reprimanded for speaking German at Salisbury Magistrates Court</p>

(Solent News & Photo Agency)

A barrister has been fined for performing a Nazi salute and saying “Jawohl” at the bench after being told off for his conduct.

At the conclusion of a trial at Salisbury Magistrates Court, the chairperson reprimanded Thomas David Davidson for using an “inappropriate” German accent.

In response, the barrister looked at the bench and said “Jawohl” which means an emphatic “Yes indeed” in German and raised his hand in a Nazi salute.

A disciplinary finding at The Bar Standards Board (BSB) found the self-employed barrister’s conduct was “seriously offensive and discreditable”.

The BSB added he had “behaved in a way which was likely to diminish the trust and confidence which the public places in him or in the profession”.

Mr Davidson, who has been practising since 1973, was reprimanded again and fined in the sum of £250 on 21 November.

The Muswell Hill-based lawyer must also pay court costs of £1,750.

The case is open to appeal but Mr Davidson, who specialises in crime, employment, family, immigration, intellectual property, residential landlord and personal injury, is yet to submit an answer to the allegation.

