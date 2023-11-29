Barrister fined for doing Nazi salute in court and saying ‘Jawohl’ at bench

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A barrister has been fined for performing a Nazi salute and saying “Jawohl” at the bench after being told off for his conduct.

At the conclusion of a trial at Salisbury Magistrates Court, the chairperson reprimanded Thomas David Davidson for using an “inappropriate” German accent.

In response, the barrister looked at the bench and said “Jawohl” which means an emphatic “Yes indeed” in German and raised his hand in a Nazi salute.

A disciplinary finding at The Bar Standards Board (BSB) found the self-employed barrister’s conduct was “seriously offensive and discreditable”.

The BSB added he had “behaved in a way which was likely to diminish the trust and confidence which the public places in him or in the profession”.

Mr Davidson, who has been practising since 1973, was reprimanded again and fined in the sum of £250 on 21 November.

The Muswell Hill-based lawyer must also pay court costs of £1,750.

The case is open to appeal but Mr Davidson, who specialises in crime, employment, family, immigration, intellectual property, residential landlord and personal injury, is yet to submit an answer to the allegation.