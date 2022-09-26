For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Judges who released alleged violent offenders from prison because of delays to their trials acted unlawfully and the decisions should be quashed, the High Court has heard.

The men were being held ahead of trials due to take place in Manchester and Bristol but were freed on bail after the barristers due to represent them went on strike.

They are among several cases where judges have refused to extend custody time limits, which govern the amount of time defendants can legally be held in jail before trial, over the Criminal Bar Association’s ongoing industrial action.

A hearing at the High Court on Monday heard that only two cases are being challenged because of time constraints, but the ruling will have implications for many others - including a case at Oxford Crown Court that saw alleged murderers released on bail.

Dame Victoria Sharp KC, president of the King’s Bench Division, said the “unresolved dispute” over legal aid funding was ongoing and that other legal challenges were “waiting in the wings”.

“We have nothing before us saying the dispute is coming to an end,” she added.

“We have to consider the implications of the decision made not just on these individual cases but for the future, because we can’t have an endless stream of [individual challenges].”

The senior judge, sitting alongside Mr Justice Chamberlain, will rule on arguments over whether the barristers’ strike amounts to a “good and sufficient cause” to extend a defendant’s custody time limits.

Judges in the challenged cases at Manchester and Bristol crown courts ruled that it was not, but a barrister appearing on behalf of the director of public prosecutions argued they were wrong.

Tom Little KC said that the lack of a defence barrister because of the strike “can amount to some other good and sufficient cause” to keep a defendant in prison and accused the judges of making rulings based on their “individual views”.

He added: “While it is invidious for any view at all to be expressed on the merits of the industrial action, the prospect that judges will reach different conclusions on the issue is one which will lead to inconsistent and unfair results.”

He pointed to comments by Judge Peter Blair KC, sitting at Bristol Crown Court earlier this month, who ruled that the absence of a lawyer arose out of the “chronic and predictable consequences of long-term underfunding”.

✕ Barristers strikes: Criminal barrister says she sometimes earns minimum wage

Mr Little argued that Judge Tina Landale, who reached the same view in a separate case in Manchester, had also blamed the government for the lack of defence representation and that both had failed to carry out the required analysis of the individual cases.

Barristers representing the three defendants in the cases being challenged argued that the judges had not acted unlawfully and said nothing “that was wrong, improper or inaccurate”.

David Hughes, representing the Bristol defendant, said Judge Blair made his ruling “from a position of considerable knowledge and experience” and was not expressing a personal view, but “the reality of the situation”.

“This was a well-known problem that was going to occur, not only in this case but in courts all over England and Wales very widely,” he added.

Benjamin Knight, representing one of the Manchester defendants, said in written submissions that Judge Landale “did not stray into assessing the merits of the CBA action” but had noted it was “foreseen and foreseeable”.

Barry Grennan, representing the other Manchester defendant, told the court judges faced making decisions over cases that had “absolutely no chance whatsoever of being heard within the custody time limits” and argued that the barrister pay dispute had become a “predictable and persistent problem” that dated back to April.

He said defendants in the Manchester case could have faced up to 10 months in custody before their trial was heard if their custody time limits had been extended.

UK news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 UK news in pictures UK news in pictures 26 September 2022 A gallery staff member poses next to a painting by Lucian Freud - Self-portrait (Fragment), 1956 - on show at a photocall for the Credit Suisse exhibition - Lucian Freud: New Perspectives at the National Gallery in London PA UK news in pictures 25 September 2022 Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer is interviewed by Laura Kuenssberg in Liverpool before the start of the Labour Party annual Conference which he opened with a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and sang the national anthem PA UK news in pictures 24 September 2022 Handout photo issued by Buckingham Palace of the ledger stone at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle PA UK news in pictures 23 September 2022 A climate change activist protests against UK private jets while lighting his right arm on fire during the Laver Cup tennis tournament at the O2 Arena in London EPA UK news in pictures 22 September 2022 Woody Woodmansey, Lee Bennett, Kevin Armstrong, Nick Moran and Clifford Slapper attend the unveiling of a stone for David Bowie on the Music Walk of Fame at Camden, north London PA UK news in pictures 21 September 2022 A flock of birds in the sky as the sun rises over Dungeness in Kent PA UK news in pictures 20 September 2022 Flowers which were laid by members of the public in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland are collected by the Hillsborough Gardening Team and volunteers to be replanted for those that can be saved or composted PA UK news in pictures 19 September 2022 The ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II travels down the long walk as it arrives at Windsor Castle for the committal service at St George’s Chapel AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 18 September 2022 A man stands among campers on The Mall ahead of the Queen’s funeral Reuters UK news in pictures 17 September 2022 Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Nathan Collins fouls Manchester City’s Jack Grealish leading to a red card. City went on to win the match at Molineux Stadium three goals to nil. Action Images/Reuters UK news in pictures 16 September 2022 Members of the public stand in the queue near Tower Bridge, and opposite the Tower of London, as they wait in line to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II, in London AFP via Getty Images UK news in pictures 15 September 2022 Members of the public in the queue on in Potters Fields Park, central London, as they wait to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state ahead of her funeral on Monday PA UK news in pictures 14 September 2022 The first members of the public pay their respects as the vigil begins around the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday PA UK news in pictures 13 September 2022 Crowds cheer as King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort arrive for a visit to Hillsborough Castle Getty UK news in pictures 12 September 2022 Crowds line the Royal Mile, Edinburgh, as King Charles III joins a procession from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral following the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II Katielee Arrowsmith/SWNS UK news in pictures 11 September 2022 Members of the Public pay their respects as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland, is driven through Ballater AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 10 September 2022 Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wave at well-wishers on the Long walk at Windsor Castle AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 9 September 2022 King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort wave after viewing floral tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II outside Buckingham Palace Getty UK news in pictures 8 September 2022 A screen commemorating Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in Piccadilly Circus, London Britain EPA UK news in pictures 7 September 2022 Police officers stand guard after Animal Rebellion activists threw paint on the walls and road outside the Houses of Parliament in protest, in London, Britain Reuters UK news in pictures 6 September 2022 Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral, Scotland, where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative party to become Prime Minister and form a new government PA UK news in pictures 5 September 2022 Visitors at the PoliNations garden in Victoria Square, Birmingham, which is made up of five 40ft high tree installations and over 6,000 plants. The PoliNations programme aims to explore how migration and cross-pollination have shaped the UK’s gardens and culture PA UK news in pictures 4 September 2022 Undergraduates at the University of St Andrews take part in the traditional Pier Walk along the harbour walls of St Andrews before the start of the new academic year PA UK news in pictures 3 September 2022 The Massed Pipes and Drums parade during the Braemar Highland Gathering at the Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park PA UK news in pictures 2 September 2022 Number 12 Company Irish Guards at Wellington Barracks, central London, before commencing their first Guard Mount at Buckingham Palace PA UK news in pictures 1 September 2022 A salmon leaps up the weir at Hexham in Northumberland, despite the drought warnings and low water levels, the River Tyne is still flowing well allowing the salmon and sea trout to head up river to spawn. Every year tens of thousands of salmon make the once-in-a-lifetime journey along the Tyne to spawn, having been out a sea PA UK news in pictures 31 August 2022 Flowers are placed at the gates outside Kensington Palace, London, the former home of Diana, Princess of Wales, on the 25th anniversary of her death PA UK news in pictures 30 August 2022 Edinburgh’s waste workers clearing mountains of rubbish at Forrest Road as they return to work following their 11 days of industrial action PA UK news in pictures 29 August 2022 Competitors take part in the World Gravy Wrestling Championships at the Rose 'N' Bowl, in Rossendale, Lancashire PA UK news in pictures 28 August 2022 People from the Emancipated Run Crew who are running the carnival parade all in green to remember the 72 people that died in the Grenfell fire during the Family Day at the Notting Hill Carnival in London, which returned to the streets for the first time on two years, after it was thwarted by the pandemic PA UK news in pictures 27 August 2022 Competitors in the bog section during Rude Health Bog Triathlon at Llanwrtyd Wells, in Wales PA UK news in pictures 26 August 2022 Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets patient Rita Thomson after she had a complete hip replacement during a visit to South West London Orthopaedic Centre Getty UK news in pictures 25 August 2022 Finney Harrod receiving his GCSE results at Norwich School, in Norwich, Norfolk PA UK news in pictures 24 August 2022 A young girl lays a tribute in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool, where nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot on Monday night PA UK news in pictures 23 August 2022 Florists prepare the entrance to 10 Downing Street with flowers in the Ukraine national colors in London AP UK news in pictures 22 August 2022 17-year-old pilot Mack Rutherford lands at Biggin Hill Airport, Westerham, Kent, as he continues in his bid to beat the Guinness World Record for the youngest person to fly around the world solo in a small plane PA UK news in pictures 21 August 2022 Members of the Unite union man a picket line at one of the entrances to the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk, Britain's biggest and busiest container port, after backing industrial action by 9-1 in a dispute over pay PA UK news in pictures 20 August 2022 A young girl dances in Belfast City Centre during the first Mela Carnival, in which participants from more than 20 different cultura groups don traditional costumes to celebrate Northern Ireland’s cultural diversity PA UK news in pictures 19 August 2022 Commuters queue for buses outside Victoria underground train station which is closed due to strike action Getty UK news in pictures 18 August 2022 Pupils celebrate with their A-level results at Norwich School, Norwich PA UK news in pictures 17 August 2022 Rishi Sunak looks at a NLAW anti tank launcher, supplied to Ukraine, during a campaign visit to Thales Defence System plant in Belfast, as part of his campaign to be leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister PA UK news in pictures 16 August 2022 Protesters gather outside Perth Concert Hall in Scotland, where Conservative leadership hopefuls, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are due to take part in an hustings event PA UK news in pictures 15 August 2022 A van from the company Bishop’s Move, which specialises in removals, storage and shipping, outside Downing Street, London PA UK news in pictures 14 August 2022 A part of a £45m furnace straddles the central reservation as it is moved along the M53 which was closed between junction 5 at Hooton and junction 10 for Cheshire Oaks, to accommodate the abnormal load heading to Essar’s Stanlow refinery PA UK news in pictures 13 August 2022 Dry grass in Eastville Park, Bristol. The Met Office has issued an amber warning for extreme heat covering four days from Thursday to Sunday for parts of England and Wales PA UK news in pictures 12 August 2022 Dust from a quarry behind a balloon flying at the annual Bristol International Balloon Fiesta Reuters UK news in pictures 11 August 2022 Aung-Bo, a 21-year-old asian elephant is cooled down by a keeper at Chester Zoo during the heatwave Getty UK news in pictures 10 August 2022 A tanker from Thames Water delivers a temporary water supply to the village of Northend in Oxfordshire, where the water company is pumping water into the supply network following a technical issue at Stokenchurch Reservoir PA UK news in pictures 9 August 2022 Students (from left) Sophie Thwaites, Aaliyah McLaine, Michael Stewart, Aaron Boyack and Claire McNab at Auchmuty High School in Glenrothes, Fife, check their results as high school pupils across Scotland find out their exam results PA UK news in pictures 8 August 2022 James Willstrop and Declan James of Team England compete with Adrian Waller and Daryl Selby of Team England during the squash men’s doubles gold medal match on the last day of the Commonwealth Games Getty

The High Court heard that the government could choose to change the law so that the crown court custody time limit of 182 days is extended, and that judges will not be able to grant extensions on cases if the absence of defence barristers becomes “systemic”.

Dame Victoria said it would not be lawful for the “exception to become the norm” under the current law, which was designed to allow limits to be extended on rare occasions and for exceptional reasons.

Justice Chamberlain warned: “We could get into the situation where, in a large number of cases, the custody time limit has been doubled, and nobody has put an instrument before parliament to do that.”

The judges requested information on the current position of the Ministry of Justice and Criminal Bar Association and the state of crown court backlogs.

Louis Mably KC, acting as an impartial advocate to the court, said that “systemic delays” cannot be a lawful reason to keep defendants in custody beyond the statutory limits, but that the barristers’ strike had not yet reached that threshold.

He warned that there could “come a point where it becomes systemic”, asking: “Has the point been reached where the court is rubber-stamping a routine delay in criminal proceedings or is the court dealing with an exceptional situation it can address in the short term?”

Mr Little told the court that the Crown Prosecution Service is not part of the dispute over legal aid payments and was not making any argument about the “merits” of the CBA’s strike, but was seeking “clarity and some certainty” with the legal challenge.

The High Court reserved its judgment, which will be given at a future date.