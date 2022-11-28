Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Flat fire triple murder suspect told he will stand trial in May next year

Jamie Barrow made a second court appearance, which lasted just seven minutes, on Monday.

Matthew Cooper
Monday 28 November 2022 12:18
Fatoumatta Hydara, Naeemah Drammeh, aged one, and Fatimah Drammeh, aged three (Family handout/PA)
Fatoumatta Hydara, Naeemah Drammeh, aged one, and Fatimah Drammeh, aged three (Family handout/PA)
(PA Media)

A 31-year-old man accused of murdering his neighbour and her two young children has been told he will face trial in May next year.

Jamie Barrow, from Clifton, Nottingham, was arrested on Sunday November 20 after a flat fire in the early hours killed Fatimah Drammeh, aged three, and Naeemah Drammeh, one.

Their mother Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, died in hospital two days later, after suffering smoke inhalation in the blaze at her home in Fairisle Close, Clifton.

Barrow, of Fairisle Close, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday for a short hearing which was attended by 12 members of the victims’ family, including the children’s father Aboubacarr Drammeh.

Mr Drammeh, 40, issued a statement at the weekend in which he described how he had to identify his loved ones’ bodies in a hospital mortuary, on his birthday.

He has previously described the deaths as “inconceivable” and paid tribute to his wife, a former voluntary worker, as a gentle person who was kind to everyone she met.

Barrow appeared in the dock wearing a plain grey long-sleeved top and jogging bottoms, and spoke only to confirm his name.

Adjourning the case, Judge Nirmal Shant KC told Barrow: “Stand up please. Your trial is fixed for the 22nd of May.

“There will be other hearings before that and the next hearing date, as far as you are concerned, will be the 17th of February. In the meantime you are remanded in custody.”

Following the hearing, in which legal submissions were made by defence and prosecution barristers, Judge Shant thanked everyone present in court for keeping “understandable” emotions in check.

The trial of Barrow, who arrived at court from prison around an hour late, is likely to last for up to three weeks, the court heard.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in