Men suing Manchester City over abuse by Barry Bennell face wait for ruling

A judge has finished overseeing evidence at a High Court hearing in London and will deliver his judgment next year.

Brian Farmer
Monday 13 December 2021 15:02
The men claim Barry Bennell was an employee of Manchester City at the time of the abuse (Nick Potts/PA)
Eight men who are suing Manchester City claiming they were abused by paedophile Barry Bennell more than 30 years ago are waiting for a High Court judge’s ruling.

The eight men, now in their 40s and 50s, say Bennell abused them when they were playing schoolboy football for teams he coached in north-west England between 1979 and 1985.

Mr Justice Johnson has finished overseeing a trial at the High Court in London

Lawyers expect him to deliver a ruling in the New Year.

The men claim that Bennell, who became a coach at Crewe Alexandra in 1985, was a scout for City during that time and they argue the relationship between Bennell and City was “one of employment or one akin to employment”.

They say the club is vicariously liable for the harm they suffered.

City bosses deny that claim.

They say Bennell was a local City scout in the mid-1970s but not between 1979 and 1985.

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in