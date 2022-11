Man to face trial over murder of young mother

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has denied the murder of a young mother and will face a trial next year.

Madison Wright, 30, of Basildon in Essex, was wearing a pink top, black trousers and flip-flops when she was last seen alive on July 22, Essex Police said.

Her car, a black Vauxhall Astra, was found four days later, on July 26, in Brackendale Avenue in Basildon, and her body was discovered in Wat Tyler Country Park in the town on July 30.

Gary Bennett, 37, of Caister Drive, Pitsea, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Ms Wright when he made a brief appearance at Basildon Crown Court on Thursday.

The defendant, who appeared by video-link from Chelmsford Prison, was remanded in custody and is due to stand trial from March 13 next year.

In an earlier tribute released through police, Ms Wright’s family described her as a “happy, gentle, thoughtful and kind person”.

“Our family has suffered a loss that is unimaginable and irreparable, and the void Madison leaves will never be filled,” they said.

“Her life has been stolen from not just her but from all of us.

“Her memory however will live on through her son, whom we cherish dearly.”