Man remanded in custody charged with murder of young mother

Gary Bennett, 36, has been charged over missing Madison Wright, 30, who has not been seen since the morning of July 22.

Sam Russell
Monday 01 August 2022 12:33
Madison Wright, 30, has been missing since July 22 (Essex Police/ PA)
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a young mother who was last seen 10 days ago.

Gary Bennett, 36, is charged with the murder of 30-year-old Madison Wright in Basildon between July 22 and July 25.

The defendant, of Caister Drive, Pitsea, dabbed his eyes with a tissue and appeared emotional when he appeared before Southend Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Bennett, who had a shaved head and goatee beard, a tattoo on his neck and wore a grey prison-issue tracksuit, was not asked to enter a plea during the hearing which lasted less than two minutes.

He spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

The defendant was remanded in custody to appear before Basildon Crown Court for a preliminary hearing on August 3.

Essex Police said that Ms Wright has not been seen or heard from since the morning of July 22.

Her car, a black Vauxhall Astra, was found four days later on July 26 in Brackendale Avenue in Basildon.

The force said that a body was found at Wat Tyler Country Park in Basildon on Saturday, with the park and a nearby recycling centre closed while officers continue with inquiries.

The body has yet to be formally identified but Ms Wright’s family have been informed of the development and continue to be supported by specialist detectives, police said.

