Independent
Former teacher, 90, will face trial after denying historical sex offences

Derek Barker pleaded not guilty to three charges relating to when he worked at Monkton Combe School in Bath in the 1970s.

Rod Minchin
Friday 27 June 2025 11:33 BST
Derek Barker denied three sexual offences when he appeared before Bristol Crown Court (PA)
Derek Barker denied three sexual offences when he appeared before Bristol Crown Court (PA) (PA Wire)

A former teacher has denied sexual offences against a boy at an independent school around 50 years ago.

Derek Barker, 90, pleaded not guilty to three charges of buggery which are alleged to have taken place at Monkton Combe School in Bath in the 1970s when he taught there.

Barker, of Limpley Stoke, Bath, appeared at Bristol Crown Court for a plea and case management hearing.

He spoke only to confirm his name and enter his not guilty pleas.

Judge Euan Ambrose fixed a trial to begin in November next year, which is expected to last for an estimated four weeks.

“I am adjourning your case for trial and the trial will take place at this court on November 2 2026,” the judge said.

“You are on bail and that continues.”

Ellen McAnaw appeared for the prosecution, while Tabitha Macfarlane represented the defendant.

