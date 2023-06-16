Provisional trial date set for youths accused of murdering teenage boy in Bath

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A provisional trial date has been set for two teenage boys accused of murdering a 16-year-old at a house party.

Mikey Roynon, from Kingswood in Bristol, died from a single stab wound at a property in Eastfield Avenue in the Weston area of Bath at about 11pm on Saturday.

Avon and Somerset Police announced on Thursday morning that a 15-year-old boy from Dorset and a 16-year-old boy from Wiltshire had been charged with his murder.

The youths, who cannot be named due to their age, were not present for a hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Friday morning.

This is a significant development in our investigation and in our quest to achieve justice for Mikey Detective Inspector Mark Newbury

They are jointly charged with murder, and each faces a separate count of having a bladed article – described as a 10in (26cm) Rambo knife – in a public place.

Judge Peter Blair KC, the Recorder of Bristol, remanded the defendants into youth detention accommodation.

The judge fixed a plea and trial preparation hearing for August 11 and pencilled in a trial, currently expected to last three weeks, before a High Court judge on December 4.

Richard Posner appeared for the prosecution during the hearing, while Sam Jones represented the 15-year-old boy and Ellen McAnaw represented the 16-year-old boy.

Police previously said the charges came after a magistrate granted officers more time to question the teenagers.

Detective Inspector Mark Newbury, the senior investigating officer, said: “This is a significant development in our investigation and in our quest to achieve justice for Mikey.

“His family have been informed and specialist family liaison officers continue to support them. They have been at the forefront of our minds as we’ve carried out the inquiries which have resulted in these charges.

“The investigation is ongoing and there is still a lot of work for us to do. The cordon has now been reduced but officers are likely to remain at the property for the next few days.

“The support of the local community has been invaluable and I’d once again like to thank them for their patience and understanding.”