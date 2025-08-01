Man appears in court accused of murdering woman, 21, found dead in house

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has appeared in court accused of murdering a woman who was found dead in a house in West Yorkshire.

Courtney Angus, 21, was discovered at an address in Norfolk Street in Batley on Saturday.

On Friday, Michael Moore, who uses the name Michael Doherty, made his first appearance before a crown court judge.

The 37-year-old, of Norfolk Street in Batley, appeared at Leeds Crown Court via video link from prison, and spoke only to say his name was Michael Doherty rather than Michael Moore – the name used by the police.

He was not asked to enter pleas during the hearing, and was remanded in custody until his next appearance for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Leeds Crown Court on September 5.

Judge Tom Bayliss KC set a date of January 26 for the trial, which is expected to last five days.

Officers were called to reports of an armed robbery at Asda in Dewsbury at 9.20pm on Saturday.

They arrested a man, who told officers about a woman who he believed to be dead inside a house on Norfolk Street in Batley.

A knife was seized at the scene, police said.

Officers attended the address in Batley and found Ms Angus, from Dewsbury.

Moore/Doherty is charged with murdering Ms Angus, and with possession of a bladed article, affray and two counts of threatening a person with a bladed article in a public place.

Police said these charges relate to incidents in Dewsbury on the same day.

After her death was confirmed, Ms Angus’s family released a statement which said: “Our lives have been shattered and turned upside down with the news that no parent wants to hear – that our gorgeous daughter and sister is no longer with us.

“Courtney had a beautiful soul. She was a lover of music, socialising and having fun. Her whole family is heartbroken over the loss of such an amazing woman.”