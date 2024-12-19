Man, 26, accused of raping BBC commentator’s daughter denies three murders

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A 26-year-old man accused of murdering three members of a BBC commentator’s family has been further charged with raping his daughter.

Kyle Clifford is accused of stabbing Carol Hunt, 61, the wife of John Hunt, to death and fatally shooting Louise, 25, and Hannah Hunt, 28, with a crossbow at their family home in Bushey, Hertfordshire, on July 9.

Cambridge Crown Court heard the defendant is also accused of raping Louise on the same day after the charge was added to the indictment against him on Thursday.

Clifford, of Enfield, north London, is further accused of one charge of false imprisonment and two counts of possession of offensive weapons – namely a crossbow and a 10-inch butcher’s knife.

The defendant, who appeared via videolink from HMP Belmarsh, entered his not guilty pleas to all charges except the new count of rape, for which he is not yet required to enter a plea.

A previous court hearing heard Louise had been found tied up when officers attended the property.

Louise and Hannah Hunt had been shot with a crossbow and their mother Carol had been stabbed with a knife and suffered multiple injuries, the court was told.

The false imprisonment charge alleges Clifford “assaulted and unlawfully and injuriously imprisoned Louise Hunt and detained her against her will”.

Mr Hunt and his third daughter Amy previously issued a statement following the incident, which said: “The devastation we are experiencing cannot be put into words.”

Clifford is due to face trial at the same court on March 3.