BBC admits to ‘lapse’ in standards after Today coverage of Harry interview

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The BBC has admitted to a lapse in “our usual high editorial standards” in the Today programme coverage of the Duke of Sussex’s interview with the broadcaster.

Harry spoke to BBC News on Friday after losing a Court of Appeal challenge over his security arrangements while in the UK.

On Saturday, BBC Radio 4’s Today programme covered the duke describing his court defeat as a “good old-fashioned establishment stitch-up”.

They had an interview with close protection expert Richard Aitch, where Harry’s “stitch-up” claims were “repeated”, the BBC said.

“We failed to properly challenge this and other allegations,” the BBC said on its Corrections and Clarifications website.

“This case is ultimately the responsibility of the Home Office and we should have reflected their statement.”

The corporation also said the programme “should have given the view of Buckingham Palace”, and “this was a lapse in our usual high editorial standards”.

The Home Office said: “We are pleased that the court has found in favour of the Government’s position in this case.

“The UK Government’s protective security system is rigorous and proportionate. It is our long-standing policy not to provide detailed information on those arrangements, as doing so could compromise their integrity and affect individuals’ security.”

In response to the failed legal challenge, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “All of these issues have been examined repeatedly and meticulously by the courts, with the same conclusion reached on each occasion.”

During the Today interview, Mr Aitch, who is director of operations at security services company Mobius International, said he “was shocked but certainly not surprised” at the judgment.

He claimed that the “provision of protection should not be based on legal argument”, but on assessment of “risk and threat against Harry”, and agreed that it had been “a “stitch-up”.

Posting on X after the BBC clarification, Mr Aitch said: “There should not be any need to apologise @BBCNews for opinion based interviews.

“Absence of a threat and risk assessment on Prince Harry where the focus is on legal process influenced by the recommendations of a committee that is not independent, it defines ‘stitch up’.”

Harry also claimed to BBC News that he can only come to the UK safely if he is invited, and the King could help resolve the situation not by intervening, but by “stepping aside and allowing the experts to do what is necessary”.

The duke also expressed hopes of a reconciliation with his family during the interview, which was conducted in California, and alleged that the King will not speak to him due to the security issue.

Charles and the Queen, joined by other royals, celebrated the VE Day 80th anniversary celebrations on Monday.