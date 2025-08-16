For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The BBC has asked the police to investigate Strictly Come Dancing amid fresh allegations, according to reports, after claims two of its stars used cocaine.

The Sun On Sunday reported that the corporation has alerted the Metropolitan Police to new allegations about the dance competition show, the details of which it does not specify.

A BBC spokesperson said on Saturday that the corporation does not comment on police investigations.

It comes after reports in The Sun earlier this month alleged two Strictly cast members’ drug use was discussed on the BBC dancing show, and said that the corporation had appointed law firm Pinsent Masons to lead the investigation.

The scandal-hit show was also the subject of a review in 2024, when the BBC looked into allegations of bullying and harassment against former professional dancer Giovanni Pernice, made by his former dance partner, Amanda Abbington.

The corporation upheld some, but not all, of the complaints made, and introduced a series of new measures aimed at improving welfare.

open image in gallery In 2024, the BBC looked into allegations of bullying and harassment against former professional dancer Giovanni Pernice, made by his former dance partner, Amanda Abbington. ( BBC )

This included the introduction of a chaperone who is present “at all times” during training room rehearsals.

EastEnders star James Borthwick was also suspended from the BBC after a video emerged of the actor using a disabled slur on the set of the dance programme.

The cocaine use allegations were reportedly made in a legal submission by law firm Russells in March on behalf of former contestant Wynne Evans, who was dropped by the BBC after apologising for using “inappropriate language” during the launch of the Strictly tour.

open image in gallery The cocaine use allegations were reportedly made in a legal submission by law firm Russells in March on behalf of former contestant Wynne Evans ( This Morning/ITV )

It is understood that the BBC often appoints external law firms to help it lead investigations.

The BBC spokesperson previously said: “We have clear protocols and policies in place for dealing with any serious complaint raised with us.

“We would always encourage people to speak to us if they have concerns. It would not be appropriate for us to comment further.”

The Metropolitan Police has been contacted for comment.