Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Reality TV star goes on trial accused of sharing secretly recorded sex tape

Stephen Bear denies voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs and films.

Sam Russell
Tuesday 06 December 2022 13:07
Reality TV star Stephen Bear arrives at Chelmsford Crown Court, Essex (Joe Giddens/PA)
Reality TV star Stephen Bear arrives at Chelmsford Crown Court, Essex (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Wire)

Reality TV star Stephen Bear has gone on trial accused of sharing a secretly recorded sex tape.

Bear, who appeared in Ex On The Beach, denies voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs and films.

The 32-year-old, of Loughton in Essex, who won Celebrity Big Brother in 2016, arrived at Chelmsford Crown Court in a chauffeur-driven white Rolls Royce.

He wore a pink suit, black fur coat and sunglasses as he made his way into the court building on Tuesday morning.

The charges allege private intimate images were recorded in Loughton without the complainant’s consent and that Bear later shared footage online.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place in August and November 2020.

Representatives of the complainant, Georgia Harrison, said she has waived her right to anonymity in relation to the case.

Ms Harrison, 27, has appeared on shows such as The Only Way Is Essex, Love Island and Olivia Meets Her Match.

A jury of nine men and three women was sworn in on Tuesday.

Prosecutor Jacqueline Carey KC asked potential jurors, before they swore an oath or affirmation, if they followed Bear or Ms Harrison on social media.

She said both Bear and Ms Harrison have “at times appeared on TV reality shows”.

The barrister also asked if jurors have “subscribed to Stephen Bear’s OnlyFans account” and if they have “paid to view content on OnlyFans that’s related to Stephen Bear”.

There was a shaking of heads from prospective jurors before 12 were selected to hear the trial and sworn in.

The prosecution will open its case later on Tuesday.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in