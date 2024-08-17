Support truly

The funeral of Bebe King, one of the young victims killed in the Southport stabbings, is due to take place today.

The six-year-old died alongside nine-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, after a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the Merseyside town on 29 July.

A private service is due to take place from 11am on Saturday for close friends and family, while people not attending have been encouraged to light a candle in her memory.

Bebe King’s parents have paid tribute to her as a ‘kind and spirited girl’ (Merseyside Police/PA) ( PA Media )

The deaths of the three children have sparked nationwide riots and anti-immigration protests after false information spread online that the attacker was an illegal immigrant.

The suspect has now been identified as Axel Rudakubana, now 18. He has been charged with three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and possession of a kitchen knife with a curved blade, and has been remanded into custody.

Emergency services were called to the dance class on Hart Street to reports that multiple people had been stabbed. Eight other children were injured in the attack, and all have now been discharged from hospital and are recovering at home.

A floral tribute to Elsie Dot Stancombe left outside the Town Hall in Southport (Ryan Jenkinson/PA) ( PA Wire )

Bebe’s family later revealed that their other daughter, Genie, had witnessed the attack and managed to escape and survive.

In a statement, they said: “On Monday 29 July, our world was shattered by the loss of our precious daughter, Bebe.

“Along with two other beautiful souls, Elsie and Alice, she was taken from us in an unimaginable act of violence that has left our hearts broken beyond repair.

“Our beloved Bebe, only six years old, was full of joy, light, and love, and she will always remain in our hearts as the sweet, kind, and spirited girl we adore.

“The outpouring of love and support from our community and beyond has been a source of incredible comfort during this unimaginably difficult time.

Alice da Silva Aguiar at the Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop before she was killed ( Da Silva Aguiar Family )

“From the pink lights illuminating Sefton and Liverpool, to the pink bows, flowers, balloons, cards, and candles left in her memory, we have been overwhelmed by the kindness and compassion shown to our family.

“The response from Southport, the whole of Liverpool, and even further afield has deeply touched our hearts, and we are so grateful to everyone who has reached out to us.

“We want to acknowledge our older daughter, Genie, who witnessed the attack and managed to escape.

“She has shown such incredible strength and courage, and we are so proud of her. Her resilience is a testament to the love and bond she shared with her little sister, and we will continue to support her as we navigate this painful journey together as a family.

“Our thoughts are also with everyone else involved in this tragedy and all those who were injured.”