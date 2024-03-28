For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing on a London train.

British Transport Police officers were called to Beckenham Junction railway station shortly before 4pm on Wednesday after receiving reports that two men were fighting.

Footage shared on social media showed a male wearing a black hooded jacket, black trousers and a face mask holding a large blade, while fellow passengers could be heard telling him to stop.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with stab injuries and is in a critical but stable condition.

On Thursday, police said a 19-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the incident and a knife recovered.

Superintendent Darren Malpas said: “We understand the concerns of the public following this incident and our detectives have been working tirelessly to investigate. I hope this arrest will bring some reassurance to those on the rail network.

“High-visibility patrols will continue in the area and across the network as a visible reassurance to the travelling public.

“Any witnesses who are yet to get in touch are urged to do so by calling 0800 405040 or texting 61016 quoting reference 397 of 27 March.