A man is fighting for his life after being stabbed on a moving train in front of horrified passengers in London.

The passenger was attacked on the Southeastern service in broad daylight just after departing Shortlands railway station, towards Beckenham Junction, on Wednesday afternoon.

Unverified footage shared on social media shows someone in dark clothing and a hooded puffer jacket with what appears to be a large blade in their hand, as one passenger can be heard shouting “f****** stop it now” before calling the police.

Police can be seen stood outside Beckenham Junction, which was taped off as police investigated the incident (Euan Ramsay)

The attack took place near to one of the carriage’s exit doors. A discarded baseball cap can be seen at the knifeman’s feet as the assault occurs.

A witness, who was waiting at Beckenham Junction, told The Independent: “There was some blood and what looked like a discarded jacket and a dropped plastic bag of shopping.”

A man was stabbed on a train just after leaving Shortlands railway station on Wednesday (file photo) (Google images)

Beckenham Junction station was taped off by police officers investigating the violent incident. Police have launched an appeal for witnesses to come forward and there have been no arrests so far.

A BTP spokesperson said: “Detectives are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man was seriously injured at Beckenham Junction today.

“At around 3.56pm today (27 March), we received reports of two men fighting while entering a train at Shortlands railway station. A man sustained serious injuries consistent with being stabbed.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Metropolitan Police Service and the London Ambulance Service, and the victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Enquiries are ongoing and there have been no arrests so far.”

“British Transport Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 397 of 27/03/2024. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

A Southeastern trains spokesperson said: “We are aware of a serious incident on board one of our services this afternoon. We are urgently assisting the British Transport Police and would urge anyone with any information to contact them immediately.

“All of our trains are fitted with CCTV and we will be providing this footage to the British Transport Police to assist with their enquiries.

“We also have an integrated safeguarding team, comprised of Southeastern, BTP and Network Rail colleagues and we are already working together to find those responsible.”