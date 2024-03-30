Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Teenager in court charged with attempted murder after man stabbed on Beckenham train

Rakeem Thomas, 19, was remanded in custody

Ellie Ng
Saturday 30 March 2024 14:56
Rakeem Thomas appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Rakeem Thomas appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Archive)

A teenager has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed on a train in south London.

Rakeem Thomas, 19, was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

British Transport Police received reports of two men fighting between Shortlands and Beckenham stations shortly before 4pm on Wednesday.

Thomas, of Beckenham, appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday wearing a grey jumper. He spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth.

The case was sent to the Old Bailey where Thomas will appear for a hearing on April 26.

The alleged victim, who is in his 20s, was taken to hospital where police said on Thursday he was in a “critical but stable condition”.

