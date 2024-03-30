For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A teenager has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed on a train in south London.

Rakeem Thomas, 19, was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

British Transport Police received reports of two men fighting between Shortlands and Beckenham stations shortly before 4pm on Wednesday.

Thomas, of Beckenham, appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday wearing a grey jumper. He spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth.

The case was sent to the Old Bailey where Thomas will appear for a hearing on April 26.

The alleged victim, who is in his 20s, was taken to hospital where police said on Thursday he was in a “critical but stable condition”.