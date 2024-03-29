Teenager charged with attempted murder after stabbing on train in Beckenham

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A teenager has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing on a train in south London.

Rakeem Thomas, 19, has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon after the knife attack in Beckenham on Wednesday.

Thomas was remanded into custody on Friday and is due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court.

British Transport Police (BTP) said they received reports of two men fighting between Beckenham and Shortlands railway station shortly before 4pm on Wednesday. Footage shared on social media showed a male wearing a black hooded jacket, black trousers and a face mask holding a large blade.

The victim, who is in his 20s, was taken to hospital and is in a critical but stable condition. Train services in the area were disrupted until around 6.30pm.

Superintendent Darren Malpas said: “We understand the concerns of the public following this incident and our detectives have been working tirelessly to investigate. I hope this arrest will bring some reassurance to those on the rail network.”

