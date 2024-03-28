For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have launched a search for a knifeman who stabbed someone on a south-east London train, leaving a man seriously injured and fellow passengers terrified.

The incident was captured in a video which has since circulated on social media, with passengers heard frantically panicking in the background as the suspect stabbed his victim.

Here’s everything we know so far.

When did the stabbing take place?

At around 3.56pm on Wednesday, British Transport Police were called after receiving reports of two men fighting while entering a train at Shortlands railway station.

While travelling towards Beckenham Junction station, the victim was repeatedly stabbed and sustained serious injuries.

Police are searching for the knifeman after the attack on a train in south-east London (Sky News)

The video shows a man in a puffer-style jacket and a mask attacking his victim, who appears to be curled on the floor, while carrying a large knife.

Passengers can be heard calling the police and asking for an ambulance, while one woman shouts for him to stop.

Officers attended alongside the Met Police and the London Ambulance Service and the victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A media appeal has since been released for information, with enquiries ongoing as they search for the suspect.

The shocking video shows a man in a puffer-style jacket and a mask attacking his victim (Sky News)

What have police said?

Assistant chief constable from BTP Allan Gregory said: “This is an incredibly concerning incident which took place in front of other passengers in broad daylight.

“Overnight and into Thursday, there will be an enhanced police presence at stations in the area as officers continue to carry out extensive enquiries.

“We do not believe that there is any risk to the wider public. However, we are urging people to come forward with any information that may help us. Please text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 397 of 27 March.”