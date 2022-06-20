Boy, 11, and man, 40, found ‘stabbed’ at home are rushed to hospital
No arrests have been made yet
An 11-year-old boy and a 40 -year-old man have been found after a suspected stabbing at a home in Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police say they attended a property in Church Row, Otley Road near a primary school following reports of a boy and a man “seriously injured with a bladed article” at 8.20am.
The boy and the man have both been rushed to hospital where they are receiving treatment. The road was closed while emergency services attended the property, and it will remain closed for several hours, the force added.
The force has stressed that the incident is not connected to the nearby Beckwithshaw Community Primary School.
Local residents say they heard screaming this morning, Yorkshire Live has reported. “It sounded awful. Enough for me to stop and look outside my window,” an unnamed resident told the news site.
The full statement from the police says: “Police are currently at the scene of an incident in Beckwithshaw.
“Officers were called to a property in Church Row, Otley Road, at 8.20am today (Monday 20 June 22) and on arrival found an 11-year-old boy and 40-year-old man with serious injuries believed to be sustained by a bladed article. Both males have been taken to hospital.
“The road was closed while emergency services attended the property, and it will remain closed for several hours.
“The incident is not connected to the nearby school.”
