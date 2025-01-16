Fifth teenager charged over murder of 17-year-old near bus station

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A fifth teenager has been charged with murder after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed near a bus station.

Thomas Taylor was attacked by a group of males at 5.50pm on January 8 as he walked along Greenhill Street, close to Bedford bus station, police said.

The Bedford Academy student was taken to hospital with serious injuries but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Bedfordshire Police said a 17-year-old boy has been remanded in custody after he was charged with murder on Wednesday.

A post-mortem examination took place on Tuesday and gave the preliminary cause of death as stab wounds.

Four teenagers have already been charged with murder and appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Two other teenagers who were arrested and released on bail will now have no further action taken against them, the force said.