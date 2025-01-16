Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Fifth teenager charged over murder of 17-year-old near bus station

Thomas Taylor was attacked by a group of males.

Matthew George
Thursday 16 January 2025 17:16 GMT
Floral tributes near Greenhill Street, close to Bedford bus station, following the stabbing of Thomas Taylor (Lucy North/PA)
Floral tributes near Greenhill Street, close to Bedford bus station, following the stabbing of Thomas Taylor (Lucy North/PA) (PA Wire)

A fifth teenager has been charged with murder after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed near a bus station.

Thomas Taylor was attacked by a group of males at 5.50pm on January 8 as he walked along Greenhill Street, close to Bedford bus station, police said.

The Bedford Academy student was taken to hospital with serious injuries but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Bedfordshire Police said a 17-year-old boy has been remanded in custody after he was charged with murder on Wednesday.

A post-mortem examination took place on Tuesday and gave the preliminary cause of death as stab wounds.

Four teenagers have already been charged with murder and appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Two other teenagers who were arrested and released on bail will now have no further action taken against them, the force said.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in