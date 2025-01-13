Four teenagers in court charged with murder of 17-year-old near bus station

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Four teenagers have appeared in court charged with murder after a 17-year-old was fatally stabbed near a town centre bus station.

Thomas Taylor was attacked by a group of males as he walked along Greenhill Street, close to Bedford bus station, at 5.50pm on Wednesday January 8, Bedfordshire Police said.

Ahmed Adam, 18, and two other males aged 16 and 17, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were arrested by the force on Friday and charged with murder on Saturday.

Bennett Ndenkeh, 18, was arrested on Saturday and charged with the same offence on Sunday.

On Monday, all four defendants appeared in person over two hearings at Luton Magistrates’ Court.

Adam, of Mardale Close, Kempston, Bedford, and Ndenkeh, of Midland Road, Bedford, appeared together first, wearing grey tracksuits, and spoke only to confirm their names, dates of birth and addresses.

The two youths appeared in the dock a short time later, with the 16-year-old wearing a navy suit and blue shirt and the 17-year-old wearing a black suit and white shirt.

Both youths, who had family members present in court, spoke only to give their names, dates of birth and ages.

None of the defendants was asked to enter pleas during the hearings.

District Judge Keem Low remanded the two adult defendants into custody and two youths into youth detention accommodation to next appear at Luton Crown Court on Wednesday.

A 16-year-old boy who was also arrested on Saturday in connection with the incident has been released on bail as inquiries continue, police said.