Three teenagers arrested after boy, 17, fatally stabbed near Bedford bus station

Three teenagers have been arrested after a 17-year-old boy was fatally stabbed near a bus station in Bedford on Wednesday.

Thomas Taylor was attacked by a group of males at 5.50pm as he walked along Greenhill Street, and died of his injuries after being rushed to hospital

Bedfordshire Police said two 18-year-olds and a 17-year-old were arrested on Friday.

A fourth person, a man in his 60s, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on Thursday and has been bailed pending further inquiries.

Thomas’s headteacher at Bedford Academy, Chris Deller, described him as a “respected lad” who had achieved good exam results at the end of year 11 before progressing to sixth form.

open image in gallery Floral tributes near Greenhill Street, close to Bedford bus station, following the stabbing of Thomas Taylor (Lucy North/PA) ( PA Wire )

He said: “We are deeply upset and shocked to hear the sad news that a Bedford Academy student has lost their life.

“Thomas was a popular, well-liked and respected lad who finished Year 11 with a strong set of results, before going on to study at sixth form.

“Our focus now is on supporting the family through such a difficult period whilst helping our students and wider community to come to terms with such a tragic loss.”

Detective Inspector Richard Stott, leading the investigation for the major crime unit, said: “This is an absolutely shocking incident in which a teenage boy has lost his life as a result of knife crime and serious youth violence.

“We want to reassure the wider community that officers are pursuing all lines of inquiry as well as carrying out increased patrols in the surrounding area.”