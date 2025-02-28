Man appears in court charged with murder of six-month-old baby

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a six-month-old baby.

Police were called to reports of concern for the welfare of a baby at an address in Houghton Regis, Bedfordshire, at just before 5.30pm on February 9 last year.

The child, Archie Woodbridge, was taken to hospital where he died shortly after.

Earlier this week, Kieran Humphreys, 32, was charged with one count of the murder of a child, one count of child cruelty and one count of conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

The defendant, of Bromley Gardens, Houghton Regis, appeared via video link during a brief preliminary hearing at Luton Crown Court on Friday.

Humphreys, wearing a grey T-shirt, spoke only to confirm his name during the hearing.

Judge Michael Simon set a plea and trial preparation hearing at the same court for April 22, while a trial date was fixed for June 3.

Humphreys was remanded in custody after no application for bail was made.

Three other people were also charged by police in connection with the incident.

Sam Wyatt, 33, of Dolphin Drive, Houghton Regis, was charged with one count of child cruelty and one count of conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

Sharon Humphreys, 58, of Bromley Gardens, Houghton Regis, was charged with one count of child cruelty and one count of conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

Karen Smith, 39, of Dolphin Drive, Houghton Regis, was charged with one count of conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

The three individuals will attend Luton Magistrates’ Court on March 27, Bedfordshire Police said.