A man has been arrested after 10 people were injured in a ‘nasty incident’ that saw three victims hospitalised for stab wounds.

Witnesses described bloody scenes in Bedworth town centre, just north of Coventry, at around 8am on Saturday.

Warwickshire Police say they believe a man walked along Coventry Road and then Gilbert Close where he assaulted a number of members of the public.

One stab victim, a man in his 20, is in a stable condition in hospital, while another man and a woman with injuries have been discharged.

A 33-year-man from Bedworth has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody. He is due to receive a mental health assessment, the force added.

Detective Sergeant Rich Simpkins appealed for witnesses and the injured to come forward if they have not already.

A man was arrested and is in custody (Google)

He said: “This was a nasty incident which has left a number of people with injuries and I know this will cause the community great concern.

“The public can expect to see a heightened police presence in and around Bedworth town centre to provide reassurance while our officers continue to conduct their enquiries.

“We have a man in custody and are not looking for any further suspects in connection with this incident.

“We know that a number of people were in the area at around the time of the incident and that there may be more members of the public who may have been approached or assaulted by the suspect.

“If you were approached by the suspect or may have witnessed the incident, I would urge you to get in touch.

“Any information you may have could really assist with our investigation.”

Anyone with information, or with dashcam or phone footage of the Coventry Road and Gilbert Close area between 7.45am and 8.05am can call 101, quoting incident number 91 of 23 April.

Details can also be provided anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.