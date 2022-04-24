Bedworth stabbing: Man detained after several injured in ‘nasty’ town centre attack
An increased police presence will be in the town centre, Warwickshire Police said
A 33-year-old man has been detained under the Mental Health Act after 11 people were injured in a knife attack.
It comes after witnesses described bloody scenes in Bedworth town centre, just north of Coventry, at around 8am on Saturday.
Warwickshire Police say they believe a man walked along Coventry Road and then Gilbert Close where he assaulted a number of members of the public.
Officers will continue to patrol the town centre to offer reassurance to the local community, Warwickshire Police have confirmed.
One stab victim, a man in his 20, is in a stable condition in hospital, while another man and a woman with injuries have been discharged.
The other two stab victims were discharged from hospital after treatment and the other victims all suffered minor injuries.
Detective Sergeant Rich Simpkins appealed for witnesses and the injured to come forward if they have not already.
He said: “This was a nasty incident which has left a number of people with injuries and I know this will cause the community great concern.
“The public can expect to see a heightened police presence in and around Bedworth town centre to provide reassurance while our officers continue to conduct their enquiries.
“We have a man in custody and are not looking for any further suspects in connection with this incident.
“We know that a number of people were in the area at around the time of the incident and that there may be more members of the public who may have been approached or assaulted by the suspect.
“If you were approached by the suspect or may have witnessed the incident, I would urge you to get in touch.”
