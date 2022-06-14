Thieves steal 400,000 bees

‘Devastated’ beekeeper Guy Barnes says: ‘It’s all gone’

SWNS reporter
Tuesday 14 June 2022 11:39
<p>All that was left of the beekeeping set-up was muddy tyre tracks, owners said</p>

(Kathrin Barnes/SWNS)

A country estate is appealing for information after thieves stole 400,000 bees.

The insects, in five hives, were taken from Tresillian House in St Newlyn East, near Newquay in Cornwall.

Its beekeeper Guy Barnes said he was left "stressed and emotional" by the theft.

Mr Barnes told BBC Radio Cornwall: "They are such an important part of our local ecosystem.

“For beekeepers it's a labour of love and it's 10 years' work.

"I got the devastating call on Sunday morning, and photos of this pair of tracks going into the field and just empty sites where all these hives were.

"I can't tell you what it meant to see those photos. It's all gone."

The estate has contacted police and says the hives are marked.

The Independent has contacted Devon and Cornwall Police for more information.

SWNS

