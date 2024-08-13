Jump to content

Man due in court in Belfast charged with rioting offences

He is the latest of a number charged in connection with recent disorder in Belfast following an anti-immigration protest.

Rebecca Black
Tuesday 13 August 2024 08:57
Police said the man was arrested on Monday in the Belfast area (PA)
Police said the man was arrested on Monday in the Belfast area (PA) (PA Archive)

A man is due in court in Belfast later charged with rioting offences.

The 26-year-old has been charged with riot and intentionally encouraging or assisting riot.

Police said the man was arrested on Monday in the Belfast area by officers investigating recent disorder in the city.

Rioting earlier this month came after an anti-immigration protest.

