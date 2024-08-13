Man due in court in Belfast charged with rioting offences

Support truly

A man is due in court in Belfast later charged with rioting offences.

The 26-year-old has been charged with riot and intentionally encouraging or assisting riot.

Police said the man was arrested on Monday in the Belfast area by officers investigating recent disorder in the city.

Rioting earlier this month came after an anti-immigration protest.