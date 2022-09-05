Belfast stabbing: Man knifed ‘multiple times’ in street
Victim is receiving hospital treatment for his injuries
Detectives have launched an appeal for information after a man was stabbed multiple times in the early hours of this morning in north Belfast.
The stabbing took place at approximately 2.30am in the Kinnaird Street area.
Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “At approximately 2.30am, we received a report that a man had been stabbed multiple times in the Kinnaird Street area.
“He was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment for his injuries.
“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 152 of 05/09/22.”
Information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.