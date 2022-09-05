Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Belfast stabbing: Man knifed ‘multiple times’ in street

Victim is receiving hospital treatment for his injuries

Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Monday 05 September 2022 12:09
<p> Man stabbed ‘multiple times’ in north Belfast</p>

Man stabbed ‘multiple times’ in north Belfast

(PA Wire)

Detectives have launched an appeal for information after a man was stabbed multiple times in the early hours of this morning in north Belfast.

The stabbing took place at approximately 2.30am in the Kinnaird Street area.

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “At approximately 2.30am, we received a report that a man had been stabbed multiple times in the Kinnaird Street area.

“He was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment for his injuries.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 152 of 05/09/22.”

Information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in