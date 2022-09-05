For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Detectives have launched an appeal for information after a man was stabbed multiple times in the early hours of this morning in north Belfast.

The stabbing took place at approximately 2.30am in the Kinnaird Street area.

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “At approximately 2.30am, we received a report that a man had been stabbed multiple times in the Kinnaird Street area.

“He was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment for his injuries.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 152 of 05/09/22.”

Information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.