Two charged with murder after man found on fire in park

Two men have been charged with murder after a man was found on fire in a west London park.

Police were called by the London Fire Brigade at approximately after 4am on Monday, 13 June, after Subere Badade, 28, was found following a fire in Belvue Park, Northolt.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that two men, Samuel Stewart, 35 and David Pilgrim, 32 - both of Northolt - were charged with murder of the 28-year-old.

They will both appear in custody at Ealing Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 20 June.

Sniffer dogs at the park supporting forensic officers in the investigation (PA Wire)

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are still investigating.

Detective Chief Inspector Claire Hine said at the time: “This is a complex and fast-moving investigation and we are working to piece together the events that resulted in this person losing their life.

“Our top priority at this stage is identifying the person involved so their family can be informed.

“We are also carrying out house-to-house enquiries are reviewing CCTV to build a timeline of who was in the area at the time of the fire.”

Belvue Park was closed off while officers investigated (PA Wire)

And Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson said: “There is no information at this time to suggest there is any wider risk as a result of this incident and I would ask the public to avoid speculating about the circumstances while our investigation takes place.”

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call 101 quoting reference CAD 952/13Jun.

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

