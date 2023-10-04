Benjamin Mendy ’embarrassed’ by tax debt, court hears

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ex-Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy is “embarrassed” about a six-figure tax debt which he wants to pay “as quickly as possible”, the High Court has heard.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is seeking a bankruptcy order against the footballer over a nearly £800,000 bill, a specialist judge was told on Wednesday.

However, Louis Doyle KC, for Mr Mendy, successfully asked for an adjournment for the sportsman to settle the sum.

The court heard Mr Mendy remains in negotiations with his former club over his backdated salary, after Manchester City stopped paying him when he was charged with rape in 2021.

This is perhaps, if not the last chance saloon, it is close to last orders at the last chance saloon Louis Doyle KC

The footballer was subsequently cleared of rape and attempted rape at Chester Crown Court.

Mr Doyle said discussions with the club were ongoing and “one senses that there is going to be a positive end to the dispute”.

Mr Mendy’s accountant, David Lumley, previously described the back pay as “in the order of nine to 10 million pounds gross”.

Addressing the debt, Mr Doyle said: “He is embarrassed about the fact that he is not able to discharge it quicker than he is able to.

“He is saying ‘I want to pay as quickly as I can, I realise that I am in difficulty’.”

The barrister added: “This is perhaps, if not the last chance saloon, it is close to last orders at the last chance saloon.”

The court was told that £277,000 had been paid to HMRC, though the department’s lawyer Megan Vanderhook said it had not yet been received.

Mr Doyle later told the court Mr Mendy was prepared to pay £20,000 a month to HMRC from his salary from his new employer – French club Lorient.

The court also heard Mr Mendy’s house near Macclesfield, Cheshire, is being marketed by estate agent Savills for £5 million, with two offers made.

Judge Mark Mullen adjourned the hearing for four months, describing the delay as “final”.

“It is clear the debtor is a man of substantial means and the question is really one of realising his assets and particularly resolving a dispute with his former employer,” he said.