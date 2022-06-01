Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy charged with further count of rape

All the offences are alleged to have taken place at his home address and span between October 2018 and August last year.

Pat Hurst
Wednesday 01 June 2022 16:09
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court (Andy Kelvin/PA)
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court (Andy Kelvin/PA)
(PA Wire)

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has been charged with a further count of rape, it can be reported for the first time.

The latest allegation, relating to a new complainant, means the 27-year-old stands accused of eight counts of rape, one count of sexual assault and one count of attempted rape, relating to seven young women.

Mendy pleaded not guilty last month to all but the latest charge, which has not yet been put to him and he is yet to enter a plea to.

An order had banned media from publishing the latest charge until the order was lifted by Judge Steven Everett, Recorder of Chester, during a hearing at Chester Crown Court on Wednesday.

(PA Wire)

He will go on trial before a jury on July 25 along with his co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie, 40, who has also entered not guilty pleas to all charges he faces.

Matturie, of Eccles, Salford, denies eight counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault, relating to eight young women.

His alleged offences span July 2012 to August last year.

None of the women involved must be identified and reporting restrictions apply ahead of the trial.

Mendy has played for Manchester City since 2017, when he joined from Monaco for a reported £52 million.

He was suspended by the club after being charged by police.

Both defendants are on bail.

