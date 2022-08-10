Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Footballers’ names read to jurors in Benjamin Mendy trial

The potential jurors, selected from a panel of 38, heard a list of people who may be witnesses or could be referred to during the trial.

Eleanor Barlow
Wednesday 10 August 2022 16:18
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court (David Rawcliffe/PA)
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court (David Rawcliffe/PA)
(PA Wire)

Potential jurors in the sexual offences trial of Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy have been asked if they have connections to five Premier League players.

The names of Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish, Kyle Walker, Riyad Mahrez and John Stones – who all either play for or previously played for City – were read to a jury panel at Chester Crown Court on Wednesday ahead of the trial, which is expected to open on Monday.

The potential jurors, selected from a panel of 38, heard a list of people who may be witnesses or could be referred to during the trial and were asked whether they had any connection to them or knew them personally.

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court (David Rawcliffe/PA)
(PA Wire)

Mendy, 28, denies eight counts of rape, one of attempted rape and one sexual assault against seven complainants.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between October 2018 and August last year.

He pleaded not guilty to one of the counts of rape on Wednesday, having entered not guilty pleas to the other nine charges at earlier hearings.

Mendy, who wore a blue suit, is standing trial alongside Louis Saha Matturie, 40, of Eccles, Salford, who denies eight counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault relating to eight young women.

Potential jurors also heard the names of the complainants and were asked if they had any connections to Manchester City, Manchester United or police forces.

Co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie at Chester Crown Court (David Rawcliffe/PA)
(PA Wire)

Honorary Recorder of Chester Judge Steven Everett told them: “Some of you will appreciate, Mr Mendy is a professional footballer. He plays for Manchester City.”

Eight men and six women were sworn in to serve on the jury, including two jurors who will be discharged after the opening of the case.

They were told the trial was expected to last 15 weeks.

About 20 members of the media were in court for the hearing on Thursday, with others watching by videolink.

A French interpreter was in the dock with the defendants.

Mendy has played for Manchester City since 2017, when he joined from Monaco for a reported £52 million.

He was suspended by the club after being charged by police.

Both defendants are on bail.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in