Mendy accuser denies thinking about compensation, court told

A woman who accused Premier League footballer Benjamin Mendy of rape denied having “a mind to apply for compensation” after reportedly searching online for his “worth”, a jury has heard.

The woman, who alleges she was raped by the Manchester City left-back and former French national player at his home in July 2021, was said to have made the search days before speaking to police informally and just over two weeks before she gave a statement to officers.

The alleged rape is said to have taken place when the 28-year-old player and the woman were alone in a cinema room during a party at his mansion, The Spinney in Mottram St Andrew, Cheshire.

Chester Crown Court heard the woman is said to have made the search months after the alleged incident, following media coverage of other allegations by different women which had prompted police to contact her.

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court (David Rawcliffe/PA) (PA Wire)

Eleanor Laws QC, representing Mendy, asked the woman: “Why would you be searching for Mr Mendy’s worth before making a statement?”

The woman replied: “On what date did I do that?

Ms Laws said: “Why would you be interested in what he was worth on January 17?”

The woman answered: “I wasn’t particularly interested but he was headlines and stuff… obviously I’m going to Google him.”

Ms Laws QC continued: “Have you a mind to apply for compensation at some point?”

The woman responded: “No, and I haven’t done.”

Prosecutor Timothy Cray QC asked why she chose to give evidence to the police months after the alleged rape.

She said: “Well, seeing the headlines all the time, being reminded of it, I knew whether to say anything or not say anything, going to the police was a massive scary thing to do but when they approached me I told them everything and they said I had the choice to come forward or not.”

Mr Cray then asked her if she told an untrue version of events to help other girls who had made allegations.

She replied: “I would not put myself through this if that was the case.”

Mendy denies eight counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault against seven young women.

His co-accused, Louis Saha Matturie, the footballer’s friend and fixer, is alleged to have had the job of finding young women for sex.

The 41-year-old, of Eccles, Salford, denies eight counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault relating to eight young women.

Both men say any sex was consensual.

The trial continues.