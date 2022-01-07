Benjamin Mendy: Man City footballer accused of rape freed on bail

Left-back now faces trial in June

Liam James
Friday 07 January 2022 14:47
<p>Mendy was suspended by Man City after being charged with rape </p>

(PA)

Benjamin Mendy, a Manchester City footballer accused of a series of serious sex offences against young women, has been released on bail.

Mendy has been charged with eight offences against five different women, including seven counts of rape relating to four women.

He was bailed on Friday until 24 January by Judge Patrick Thompson after a hearing at Chester Crown Court. A further pre-trial hearing is planned.

His trial was due to start this month but it has now been pushed back to June at the earliest.

Mendy, who also plays for the French national team, has been in custody since being arrested and charged with rape by Cheshire Police on 26 August.

He had been held at HMP Altcourse in Liverpool before being transferred to HMP Manchester. He had been refused bail three times.

The 27-year-old played as a left-back for Man City from 2017 until the club suspended him after his arrest.

More follows...

