Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Boy, 16, in court accused of murdering woman on Christmas Eve

Kacey Clarke died after being stabbed in a residential property in Bermondsey, London.

Ted Hennessey
Tuesday 02 January 2024 15:47
A police officer close to the scene in Bermondsey where Kacey Clarke was fatally stabbed (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
A police officer close to the scene in Bermondsey where Kacey Clarke was fatally stabbed (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
(PA Wire)

A teenage boy has appeared in court accused of murdering a 22-year-old woman on Christmas Eve.

Kacey Clarke died after being stabbed in a residential property in Bermondsey, south-east London, on Sunday December 24 2023.

The 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested a short time later and appeared at the Old Bailey on Tuesday charged with murder.

During the brief hearing, a trial date was set for July 15 and the boy was remanded in youth detention.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to the scene at Spenlow House, in Jamaica Road, shortly after 10pm.

A post-mortem examination gave Ms Clarke’s cause of death as a single, sharp-force trauma to the chest.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in