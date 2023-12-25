Boy arrested on suspicion of murder after woman stabbed to death on Christmas Eve

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 16 year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was fatally stabbed on Christmas Eve.

Metropolitan Police officers were called out to an address in Bermondsey, south London at around 10pm on Sunday to reports a 22-year-old woman had been injured.

Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance and provided emergency first aid but the victim died at the scene. Her family have been informed.

A teenager, who was known to the woman, was arrested nearby a short time later on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody at a south London police station.

Chief Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh, local policing commander for Southwark, said: “This is a tragic incident and my thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“We recognise this will also have an impact on the wider community and we will have additional patrols in the area over the coming days to provide reassurance.”

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are leading the investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie added: “Our investigation continues and a team of detectives are working at pace to establish what happened that resulted in a young woman losing her life.

“My thoughts, and those of my team, are with her family and friends at this awful time.

“One person has been arrested, however we still need to hear from anyone who was in the Spenlow House area between 19:00hrs and 23:00hrs on Christmas Eve and may have seen or heard anything suspicious.

“I would urge anyone with any information that may be relevant to our investigation, no matter how insignificant it may have seemed at the time, to come forward immediately.”

A post-mortem examination will take place on Tuesday, 26 December.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 5855/24Dec. Information can also be shared online. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.