A man has been charged with the murder of a “devoted” grandfather reportedly killed while trying to stop his car being stolen.

Marvin Sutton, 35, is accused of the murder of Chris Hanley, 57, who died after being found unresponsive on Olympic Street, in Beswick, Manchester, just before 11am on Saturday.

Sutton, of no fixed abode, will appear at Tameside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

The force said initial inquiries suggested Mr Hanley was hit by a black Land Rover car and the victim was killed trying to stop his car from being stolen.

Despite the efforts of members of the public and emergency services at the scene, the victim was pronounced dead.

In a tribute issued through police, Mr Hanley’s family said: “As a family we are heartbroken and shocked at the sudden loss of Chris. A loved and devoted family man who adored his grandchildren, tragically and unfairly, taken way too soon.

“At this time, we as a family ask for privacy to show respect for Chris and his memory.”

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Smith from GMP Major Incident Team added: “This has come as devastating news to Chris’s loved ones, and I would like to echo their request for privacy at this time.

“We have already made two arrests in connection with Chris’s death, but we continue to work diligently to ensure we apprehend all those responsible.

“I would urge anyone with information to come forward so that we can get justice for Chris and his family.”

A 43-year-old man remains on bail on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Anyone with further information that may help with enquiries are asked to call 101 quoting incident 1172 of 16/03/2024.