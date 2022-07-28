Jump to content
Beverley ‘murder’: Woman found dead before man ‘who fled scene’ died in crash during police chase

Becci Rees-Hughes was found dead at a property in East Yorkshire in the early hours of Monday morning

Matt Mathers
Thursday 28 July 2022 11:47
A murder probe has been launched following the death of Becci Rees-Hughes

(Family handout)

This is the first picture of a woman police believe was murdered by a man who crashed his car and died when he was chased by officers.

Becci Rees-Hughes was found dead at a property in Beverley, East Yorkshire. in the early hours of Monday, 25 July.

Humberside Police said a man driving a VW Polo fled the scene at around 6am. He was pursued by police on a road between Seaton and Hornsea.

The suspect's car then crashed into a Ford Transit van, at around 6.30am, and he died at the scene. He has not yet been named.

The van driver suffered potentially life-changing injuries, the force said.

Police at the scene in Beverley

(ITV News)

Senior investigating officer, Det Chief Insp Alan Curtis, of Humberside Police, said in a statement: "Our thoughts are with Becci’s family at this very difficult time.

"Whilst our investigations are continuing into Becci’s murder, at this time, we do not believe we are looking for anyone else in connection with her death."

A murder investigation was launched on Tuesday after the victim’s body was found. Police were called to the address after receiving reports of concern for her safety.

Ms Rees-Hughes’s family named her as the victim in a police statement issued on Wednesday.

A post-mortem examination will take place in the coming days to determine Ms Rees-Hughes' cause of death.

The force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct because of the circumstances leading up to the man's death.

Anyone with information should call police via 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 55511.

