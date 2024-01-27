For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman died in hospital a week after being knifed at home.

The 33-year-old was found with multiple stab wounds at Penhill Road, Bexley on Tuesday, 16 January. She was taken to hospital in a critical condition where she died from her injuries on Wednesday, 23 January.

Tributes were paid to the woman at the murder scene on a quiet, residential road in south London.

One floral tribute left at the scene read: “You will always be remembered for the loving, brilliant mum you are. We will never forget you.”

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Her family have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.

“A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.”

Tony Curant, 33, of Penhill Road, who was known to the victim, was arrested on Saturday, 20 January and was charged with attempted murder the following day. He appeared at Bromley Magistrates Court on Monday, where he was remanded in custody.

He is next due to appear at the Old Bailey on February 5.